5 dream scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are not expected to do much in 2023 by the media experts, but here are five dream scenarios for the Silver and Black this season.
The month of July brings training camp, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2023 season will be about bouncing back from a serious let-down in 2022. The Raiders were coming off a playoff appearance in 2021, and had brought in Josh McDaniels as head coach, a move that was supposed to take them to the next level.
Las Vegas also added Davante Adams to the mix at wide receiver, Derek Carr's best friend and one of the best in the game at the position group. Patrick Graham was hired as defensive coordinator to turn around that side of the ball, but in the end, the Raiders were a much worse team than they were the year before.
Now, as we turn the page to the 2023 season, let us look at some dream scenarios for the Raiders.
5. Raiders defense finishes in the top-8 in the AFC
This may seem like a real longshot, especially considering how bad the Raiders have played on the defensive side of the ball in recent years. With Graham entering his second season at the helm of the defense, and significant upgrades along the defensive line, and in the secondary, a big step forward could be coming in 2023.
Tyree Wilson was the No. 7 overall pick, and he joins a group that could be one of the best coming off the edge in football this season. Linebacker has a shortage of talent and depth, but Divine Deablo is expected to take a step forward, and Robert Spillane was a nice addition via free agency.
The biggest jump could come in the secondary, but we will touch on that later in this piece.