5 dream scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy, starting at least 16 games
The biggest Wild Card on the Raiders roster right now is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Already sidelined with an injury, Jimmy G staying out of the training room has been an issue his entire career, so the hope is that he can stay on the field in his first season in the Silver and Black.
In a perfect world, the injury bug will not rear its ugly head for Garoppolo this season, and he can start at least 16 games. In seasons where Jimmy G stays healthy, he has not only been productive in terms of his statistics, but he has led his team on deep playoff runs, something that Raider Nation is dying for.
Garoppolo is not the flashiest passer, and he does not take many shots downfield, but he is someone who has proven he can win at the NFL level. The Raiders have had a stat-padding quarterback for the last nine years, and while Derek Carr set nearly every passing record, the wins were few and far between.
The bottom line is, a healthy Garoppolo is the Raiders only chance of making a playoff push in 2023.