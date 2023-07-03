5 dream scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
1. Raiders clinch a playoff spot
This would be more of a bold prediction and longshot, but the truth is, the No. 1 dream scenario for the 2023 Raiders would be them clinching a playoff spot. Of course, the AFC is loaded this season, especially with Lamar Jackson healthy for Baltimore, Aaron Rodgers landing in New York with the Jets, and a new head coach in Denver in Sean Payton.
For Las Vegas to clinch a playoff spot, it would realistically have to be a Wild Card, as the AFC West continues to run through Kansas City. Los Angeles was a playoff team last season, and in terms of the other divisions, the AFC East could send multiple teams, as could the AFC North.
Outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC South could be down this season, and the Raiders will have to rely on other AFC teams picking each other off all season long. Las Vegas also has a very tough strength of schedule, but will get a chance to improve their playoff chances with early-season matchups against Denver and Pittsburgh to start the year.
A playoff spot would be quite an accomplishment for Josh McDaniels in Year 2, but the experts believe the Raiders season is more likely to go the other way, with another disappointing season. Another six-win, or less season for McDaniels could spell the end of his run in Las Vegas, so hopefully for him, and the fan base, this dream scenario comes true.