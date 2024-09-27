Raiders drop brutal injury updates on Davante Adams & Maxx Crosby
By Austin Boyd
If you were finally starting to feel good about the Las Vegas Raiders' chances to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, you may want to think again. Maxx Crosby has missed practice all week with an ankle injury and Davante Adams popped up on Thursday's injury report with a hamstring.
Well, the team's worst fears were realized as both Adams and Crosby have been ruled out for Sunday's game, per head coach Antonio Pierce.
To make things even worse, starting tight end Michael Mayer also won't be playing. This is about as bad as it could get for Las Vegas. Adams and Crosby are the team's best and most expensive players. Without them, the offense and defense will be in serious trouble.
The defense should feel Crosby's absence even more the offense feels Adams'. The star defensive end is a total game-changer every time he lines up and there may not be a defensive player a team is more reliant on. The Raiders already lost Malcolm Koonce for the season so they're going to have virtually no good pass rushers on the edges.
Now, the Browns are going to be without their two starting offensive tackles so perhaps this evens the playing field a bit. Regardless, this is a nightmare for a Raiders team that's desperate to turn things around after a horrific Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Also, it remains to be seen how serious this injuries are. They could potentially last more than one game. If that's the case, the Raiders are going to fall out of the playoff race very quickly. This will be the first time Crosby has ever missed an NFL game and the first time Adams is missing a game since joining the Raiders.
Sunday's game against the Browns is likely going to be one of the ugliest of the year.