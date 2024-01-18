5 early contenders to be the Raiders first-round pick in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are the early contenders to be their selection there.
By Brad Weiss
4. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Offensive tackle is a position that the Raiders will look to upgrade this offseason, especially with a healthy Kolton Miller returning in 2024. Miller is widely considered one of the best left tackles in the game, but he struggled with injuries down the stretch this past season, forcing the Raiders to start Thayer Munford Jr. in some big games.
Munford proved to be more than up to the challenge, and if the team likes what they saw from him in Year 2, he could already be penciled in as the starter at right tackle for next season. If not, and they view him more as a swing tackle, offensive tackle will be in play on Day 1, and JC Latham from Alabama is another member of the Crimson Tide to keep an eye on.
Jermaine Eluemunor is entering free agency, and the Raiders could decide to let him walk, and push Munford further up the depth chart. If that happens, adding a first-round talent like Latham makes a lot of sense, as it not only bolsters the position group as a whole, but enables Munford to continue to grow in the position after being a seventh-round pick back in 2022.
Latham has already been rumored as being more of a right tackle at the next level, and has size that you just cannot teach. Las Vegas was much improved along the offensive line last season, so I could see the new regime focusing on pushing that group to the next level in 2024.