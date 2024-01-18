5 early contenders to be the Raiders first-round pick in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are the early contenders to be their selection there.
By Brad Weiss
1. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Raiders made a strong move during the 2023 NFL season, adding Jack Jones off of waivers from the New England Patriots. Jones came in and instantly became the CB1 for the Silver and Black, and based on his contract, he will be back in the starting lineup for Las Vegas next season.
Behind him gets a bit tricky, as Jakorian Bennett struggled as a rookie, but will likely get a long look in camp this summer. Nate Hobbs should be locked in as the slot corner, and with competition coming for the CB2 role, Nate Wiggins is a cornerback who has been linked to the Raiders in numerous mock drafts.
Wiggins has incredible size for a cornerback, standing at 6-foot-2, and he plays the game with incredible passion. He is an elite cover cornerback, and on the outside, would be a perfect complement to Jack Jones in the Raiders suddenly impressive defensive backfield.
There is no doubt that the Raiders want to continue to build on the growth they saw on the defensive side of the ball last season, and Wiggins can certainly help them do just that. If he is the pick at No. 13 overall, it would be tough to say the Raiders stretched on the selection.