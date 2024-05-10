Las Vegas Raiders: Early expectations heading into rookie minicamp
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders added eight players, including tight end Brock Bowers at pick No. 13 overall. On Friday, that group will go to their rookie minicamp, hoping to start an NFL journey that could lead to success at the NFL level.
It has been an exciting week for the Raiders 2024 NFL Draft class, as most of them signed their rookie deals. With the ink on these rookie deals not yet dry, this group is looking to put their best foot forward in front of the entire coaching staff this week.
What can we expect from the Raiders rookies
It is anticipated that Bowers will come in and be a real threat for the team at the tight end position. He has been the premier tight end in college football for Georgia for years now, and was an absolute steal of a pick on Day 1.
,CB Decamerion Richardson and LB Tommy Eichenberg should be looking to demonstrate their ability to provide some much-needed depth at each of their positions, and C Jackson Powers-Johnson is someone who the team is likely hoping steps into a starting role on Day 1.
Additionally, two other rookies to keep an eye on are: third round pick, OL D.J. Glaze and S Trey Taylor. Glaze was considered a reach by some, but is one of the few players at his position with experience playing on the left and right sides.
This type of versatility can be extremely valuable if Glaze can transition into the NFL game. As for Taylor, a seventh-round pick who can really surprise some people with his play. In terms of coverage percentage the previous season, Taylor came in franked fourth among all collegiate safeties, according to Pro Football Focus.
Over the course of the season, there is usually at least one rookie who seems to come out of nowhere with their play. This season, either Taylor or Glaze could be those players.