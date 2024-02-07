Las Vegas Raiders: Early look at five toughest opponents on 2024 schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders know who they will play in the 2024 regular season, and here is a look at their toughest opponents on the schedule.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders fell short of the playoffs this past season, but there is reason to be excited about what the 2024 campaign could bring. After finishing out 5-4, including wins over all three AFC West teams, the Raiders appear pointed in the right direction, but the schedule will be tough in 2024 after finishing second in the division.
Here, we look at the five toughest opponents the Raiders will face next season.
5. Cleveland Browns
The Raiders will take on the AFC North this upcoming season, a division that sent two teams to the playoffs this past year. The Cleveland Browns were able to accomplish that despite losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury, leaning on veteran Joe Flacco to get them where they needed to be when all is said and done.
Next year, the Browns will definitely be a team to keep an eye on in the AFC, as Watson will return, as will most of one of the best defenses in the league. They do get them at home, which should help, but this is a game that should definitely be circled in terms of how the playoffs could shake out in the AFC in 2024.