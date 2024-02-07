Las Vegas Raiders: Early look at five toughest opponents on 2024 schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders know who they will play in the 2024 regular season, and here is a look at their toughest opponents on the schedule.
By Brad Weiss
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Staying with the AFC North, the Raiders will have to hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming season. The Bengals have one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow, and his connection with Ja'Marr Chase has become one of the more dynamic QB-WR duos in the NFL.
Las Vegas going to Cincinnati could prove to be a problem, as many expect the Bengals to bounce back after a tough 2023 campaign. Remember, this is a team that was playing in the Super Bowl only a few years back, and a fired-up Burrow should lead them to more wins than losses in 2024.
The AFC North is going to be battling each other all season long in 2024, and most of the teams in the division should be in the mix for a possible playoff spot. Cincinnati has the talent on both sides of the ball to make a serious run next season, and with a healthy Burrow under center, they are going to be tough to beat, especially on the road.