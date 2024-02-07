Las Vegas Raiders: Early look at five toughest opponents on 2024 schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders know who they will play in the 2024 regular season, and here is a look at their toughest opponents on the schedule.
By Brad Weiss
3. Miami Dolphins
This season, the Miami Dolphins proved to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and they were bitten by the injury bug late in the season, hurting their Super Bowl chances. Still, Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding in 2023, and Tyreek Hill has shown no signs that he plans to slow down any time soon.
The real issue with this game for the Raiders is playing in South Beach, as Miami has become a very tough place to play. The Dolphins love to put the away team on the sunny sideline, and with them wearing their white jersey, the Raiders will be in all black standing in the sunshine all game long.
Miami is as explosive as it gets in terms of the AFC on offense, but the Raiders defense did a good job against them this past season. With another offseason of Graham installing his defense, and possibly some key new additions, the Raiders could go into Miami and pull off what would an incredible win against a likely AFC Playoff team.