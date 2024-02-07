Las Vegas Raiders: Early look at five toughest opponents on 2024 schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders know who they will play in the 2024 regular season, and here is a look at their toughest opponents on the schedule.
By Brad Weiss
2. Baltimore Ravens
There is no doubt that the AFC North is going to be tough sledding next season, and the game against Baltimore on the road is going to be an interesting one. Lamar Jackson put together an MVP-like season in 2023, and shows no signs of slowing down, so the Raiders revamped defense could have their hands full in this one.
Baltimore does have their issues, as Jackson can be beat if you can stop him from running all over the field. The Ravens defense should be stacked once again in 2024, and we all know how hard it is for a West Coast team to go to the East Coast and try to come away with the victory.
Las Vegas will have to prove they can beat these kinds of teams if they hope to be a perennial player in the AFC going forward. Jackson is a tough riddle to solve, but Patrick Graham is an elite defensive coordinator, and should put together a good gameplan for this must-win game. Hopefully, they get the Ravens early in the season due to weather.