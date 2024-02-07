Las Vegas Raiders: Early look at five toughest opponents on 2024 schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders know who they will play in the 2024 regular season, and here is a look at their toughest opponents on the schedule.
By Brad Weiss
1. Kansas City Chiefs
We end with the team that has been a thorn in the Raiders side since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback. The Kansas City Chiefs have been downright dominant against the Raiders in recent memory, though the Raiders got the best of them the last time these two teams met up.
The gameplan was simple for the Raiders on Christmas Day, and that was chase after Mahomes all game long, and try to extend offensive drives with the run game. Zamir White ran all over the Chiefs defense, nearly racking up 150 yards on the ground, and the Raiders defense was opportunistic against Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.
Whether the game is at home, or on the road, this matchup seems to be one that favors the Chiefs in a big way. However, the Raiders got out to a big lead against them at home, and then beat them on the road in 2023, so this two-game set could be closer than most believe when all is said and done this season.