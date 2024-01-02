Every Raiders player entering their last game under contract in Week 18
There are 15 Raiders in total entering free agency, led by star running back Josh Jacobs, and many of them may have played their last game in the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention this past Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, as they could not put together a miracle run similar to what they did back in 2021. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce did a nice job banding this team together down the stretch, but an ineffective offense did them in against the Colts.
Many times the Raiders had a chance to continue drives on 3rd-and-1, and in the end, the play calling and execution just were not there. Going into their Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos, pride is on the line, as well as another chance for Pierce to prove he should be the team's full-time head coach in 2024 and beyond.
As we start to take a look at the future for the Raiders, we will dive into the free agents they currently have under contract. There are 15 players in total, led by star running back Josh Jacobs, and many of them may have played their last game in the Silver and Black.
Here, we will dive into each free agent for the Raiders, and see which ones have the best chance of coming back.
Every Raiders player entering their last game under contract:
The restricted free agents: Isaiah Pola-Mao (ERFA), Jordan Meredith (ERFA)
The Raiders will be able to bring back whatever exclusive rights free agents they want to, and I believe they will bring back Pola-Mao. He has been terrific when given his chances this season, and with the secondary taking a strong step forward, he could play a big role as a depth guy, and special teams player down the road.
Now, let us get into the real pending free agents for the Raiders