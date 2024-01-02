Every Raiders player entering their last game under contract in Week 18
There are 15 Raiders in total entering free agency, led by star running back Josh Jacobs, and many of them may have played their last game in the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Josh Jacobs
The biggest name on the free agency list for the Raiders this upcoming offseason is Josh Jacobs, the same as it was last year. Jacobs is the premier running back in the NFL when healthy, as shown by his work during the 2022 NFL season, but he battled injuries and inconsistent play this past season.
Jacobs is still very young, and should have some great seasons left in him, so he will be targeted by many teams in free agency. He could be given the franchise tag once again, but this is the biggest decision the Raiders will make in free agency this offseason, and if he returns, he has the potential to be an all-time Raider.
Bilal Nichols
Bilal Nichols is someone the Raiders will take a long look at in free agency, as he has been better than expected since coming to Las Vegas. In a position group that has needed some stability, Nichols has proven his worth, and he should be one of the top defensive priorities for the Raiders within their 2024 NFL free agency class.
Andre James
Andre James has been a steady player for the Raiders at the center position, and someone the franchise has built their offensive line around. He is one of the top players at his position in the league, but as a veteran who has proven his worth, he may be looking for more money going into free agency this offseason.
If he returns, the Raiders have a good chance to have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL once again in 2024.