Every Raiders player entering their last game under contract in Week 18
There are 15 Raiders in total entering free agency, led by star running back Josh Jacobs, and many of them may have played their last game in the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Jermaine Eluemunor
The Raiders got shockingly good play from Jermaine Eluemunor during the 2022 NFL season, as his play warranted the team bringing him back on a one-year contract for 2023. Eluemunor has played well at times for the Raiders, who were one of the more disciplined teams in the NFL this season, but his weaknesses reared their ugly head during the team's loss to Indianapolis.
The 2024 NFL Draft class is loaded with offensive tackle talent, and I believe Eluemunor is more of a swing tackle at this point. With Kolton Miller coming back, and a possible draft pick coming in at right tackle, Eluemunor could be on his way out, especially with how well Thayer Munford Jr. played in extended time this season.
Austin Hooper
With Michael Mayer going down with a toe injury late in the season, we got to see the kind of impact Austin Hooper can have at the tight end position. In fact, Hooper played so well that I believe the team will turn to him to be the TE2 once again next season, if they can get him back under contract.
Ameer Abdullah
Ameer Abdullah is another veteran player that I think the Raiders should bring back, especially with his ability to get things done in the passing game. Abdullah could be the team's No. 2 back behind Zamir White in 2024 if the Raiders cannot get a deal done with Josh Jacobs, and if that is the case, the team will have a strong duo of one guy in White who runs with power, and one guy with Abdullah who can get it done in the air.