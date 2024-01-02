Every Raiders player entering their last game under contract in Week 18
There are 15 Raiders in total entering free agency, led by star running back Josh Jacobs, and many of them may have played their last game in the Silver and Black.
Greg Van Roten
Greg Van Roten won a starting job along the Raiders offensive line during the summer, and he got extension playing time across his first season in Las Vegas. However, if the Raiders bring back Andre James in free agency, and Dylan Parham moves back to offensive guard, then we could see a new starter man the other offensive guard position in 2024.
Van Roten is a solid player, and could return in a depth role, but he may want to try his hand for a starting position elsewhere.
Deandre Carter
Deandre Carter was added to the Raiders roster to serve as a depth piece at wide receiver, and be a playmaking return man, but neither of those things really happened in 2023. Carter is a solid NFL veteran, and could return with the Raiders in 2024, but the team may decide to bring in someone to handle the return duties, and there is more then enough talent in this year's NFL draft class at wide receiver.
Adam Butler
One player I would love to see the Raiders bring back in free agency is Adam Butler, who proved to be a monster against the run this season. Butler also proved he could work well with the Raiders defensive ends, serving as a big piece in the middle of the defensive line, and helping them find lanes to come off the edge.
The Raiders defensive line will look a lot different next season along the interior, but Butler is someone who should be a cornerstone player. Based on his age, and potential contract, bringing Butler back seems like a no-brainer.