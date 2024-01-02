Every Raiders player entering their last game under contract in Week 18
There are 15 Raiders in total entering free agency, led by star running back Josh Jacobs, and many of them may have played their last game in the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
John Jenkins
John Jenkins is an interesting case, as he had some strong performances for the Raiders this past season. The only issue is the fact that he could be too expensive for Las Vegas to bring back, and with younger options at the position, they could choose to go in another direction.
Amik Robertson
Most fans of the Raiders want Amik Robertson back, as he has been one of the more consistent cornerbacks for the team across the last few seasons. He proved he should get a lot of playing time in that span, and may want to latch on with a new team as a possible starting nickel back, but he is a career Raider, and will give the team the first shot at bringing him back.
Curtis Bolten
The Raiders linebacker group took a big step forward, and going into next season, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, and of course, Robert Spillane should lead the group. Curtis Bolten has talent, and could be a depth piece for the Raiders, but he is likely to test the free agency waters for more playing time in 2024.
Jesper Horsted
Jesper Horsted has a good chance to return to the Raiders as a practice player this offseason, but I do not believe he will be in the mix to get any significant playing time. Michael Mayer is the future at the position, and Austin Hooper played well in his place down the stretch, making both of them the potential 1-2 punch at the position going forward.