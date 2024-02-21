ESPN predicts Raiders star to land with the Dallas Cowboys
Could this Las Vegas Raiders star land with the team that has a star on their helmet?
By Brad Weiss
For the second offseason in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision incoming regarding star running back Josh Jacobs. Since coming into the league back in 2019, Jacobs has emerged as one of the bright stars at the position, even leading the NFL in rushing yards back in 2022.
Jacobs is a do-everything running back that can help a team on the ground, and through the air, making him a valuable commodity in today's NFL. He also is still very young despite going into his sixth season in the NFL, so he is in line for a large contract this offseason.
But will that contract come from the Raiders or some other franchise?
In a piece by Matt Bowen (subscription required), the star running back's ideal fit is not back with the Silver and Black. Bowen likes the Dallas Cowboys to be Jacobs' ideal fit for the 2024 NFL season, as he sees him as an upgrade from Tony Pollard for America's Team.
Raiders would need to revamp the RB room without Jacobs
Jacobs is not the only big-name running back to hit free agency this offseason, as guys like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are all expected to test the market. For the Raiders, bringing back Jacobs would be a priority, especially with his relationship with Antonio Pierce, but is new general manager Tom Telesco willing to pay big money to bring his star back.
Time will tell what happens with Jacobs, but hopefully, this is not a thing that drags out all summer long like it did last year. Jacobs had a down 2023 season that ended early due to injury, and if the Raiders do decide to build the running back room around Zamir White, it would be a much cheaper scenario than Jacobs returning.
