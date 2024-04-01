Raiders should have no trouble exceeding projected win totals for 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to take a big step forward in 2024, and should have no problem exceeding expectations.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different than the team that went 8-9 a year ago. For the Silver and Black, this offseason has been about change, but luckily for them, some of their elite playmakers will return for the 2024 NFL campaign.
One of those playmakers is Maxx Crosby, who has continued to preach getting better every day. Crosby has also stated that he is tired of the losing, and his main goal is not about personal achievements, but the Raiders becoming a playoff team on a consistent basis.
With the arrival of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Crosby should see his personal numbers improve, but for the first time, he has more than enough quality talent around him. Malcolm Koonce became an elite edge rusher of his own last season, and Jack Jones is the best cornerback the Raiders have had in quite some time.
Over at DraftKings, they released their over/under for wins for each NFL team this upcoming season, and for the Raiders, they should have no problem exceeding it.
Raiders win total set at 6.5
In order for the Raiders to not surpass their current projected win total of 6.5, they would have to take a big step backwards in Year 1 under head coach Antonio Pierce. For those who do not remember, it was a roller coaster of an early season under Josh McDaniels, but once he was fired, Patrick Graham's defense lept forward, and the team rallied around Pierce.
Now that Pierce has the job in a full-time status, he is building the roster with his kind of players, and general manager Tom Telesco navigated his first free agency wave with the Raiders successfully. Yes, there are question marks on this roster, including who the quarterback will be, but they have the talent to at least match the win total they had last year.
If they do not, Pierce is going to be on the hot seat right away to start his tenure as the team's head coach.