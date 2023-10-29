What can the Raiders really expect from Jimmy Garoppolo against the Lions in Week 8?
The Las Vegas Raiders will get Jimmy Garoppolo back for the MNF tilt against Detroit, but what can they really expect from him?
By Brad Weiss
This offseason, the biggest move the Las Vegas Raiders made with the roster came at the quarterback position, as they released Derek Carr, and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo. Many expected that Garoppolo would be the guy to replace Carr due to his relationship with Josh McDaniels, but the move did not come without any warnings.
Garoppolo has won a lot of games in his NFL career, but he has also been bitten by the injury bug more times than not. Case in point has been his first season in Las Vegas, where he has already missed two of the team's first seven games this season, and when he has played, he has not looked like a winning quarterback at all.
It seems the plan all along was for McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler to turn the Raiders into New England-West, even after taking over a playoff team from the season before. It has not worked out, as the Silver and Black have won only eight of McDaniels' first 24 games as the team's head coach, and he should certainly be on the hot seat the rest of the season.
Garoppolo missed the team's embarrassing Week 7 loss to Chicago, but reports say he will return and start for the team on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. Coming back from a back injury, what can the Raiders really expect from Garoppolo in Week 8?
Garoppolo and the Raiders likely to struggle against the Lions
Even when healthy this season, the Raiders are not getting great play from Garoppolo, as he has been careless with the football, and struggled to move the ball on offense. Even with elite playmakers on that side of the ball in Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, Garoppolo and the Raiders offense have yet to find any kind of identity, and that is not likely to change against the Detroit Lions.
Detroit will be the third NFC North team the Raiders have played in the last four games, and they are the best of the bunch. Even with injuries at the running back position, Detroit should be able to take care of the Raiders at home, and Garoppolo could struggle against their pass rush, led by Aidan Hutchinson.
At this point, the move for Garoppolo seems like another Ziegler-McDaniels mistake, and it could rear its ugly head in a big way against a premier NFC team on Monday night. If the Raiders lose in primetime in Week 8, team owner Mark Davis may be forced to make a change at head coach, and a bad game from Jimmy G will only grow the cries from Raider Nation for the team to turn to rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell permanently.