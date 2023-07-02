What can the Raiders expect from Thayer Munford Jr. in Year 2?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be set at offensive tackle this season, but could Thayer Munford Jr. throw his hat in the ring for a starting job?
In the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Ohio State offensive lineman, Thayer Munford Jr. For most organizations, a seventh-round pick is usually someone to fill the roster in the summer with the slim hopes of making the 53-man roster out of training camp.
However, Munford was an outstanding offensive tackle during his time with the Buckeyes and had the size and power to be a real threat at the next level. Munford did in fact make the initial 53-man roster out of camp, this after helping Ohio State to a No. 1 ranking in total offense and scoring offense in 2021
As a rookie, Munford gained excellent experience, appearing in all 17 games while making four starts. Going into Year 2, many expect Munford to take another step forward, but what can the Raiders really expect from him in terms of production?
Are the Raiders set when it comes to their starting offensive tackles?
This offseason, the Raiders made a move that most of the fan base wanted them to, as they re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency. Eluemunor had a breakout season with the Raiders last season, and as it stands, he and Kolton Miller would assume the starting duties at the two offensive tackle spots next season.
But what can Munford do to continue to improve and move up the depth chart?
Munford had a solid first season, and when you look at the depth chart as a whole, he should be the swing tackle in Year 2. He can play both sides, and while Eluemunor played very well last season, he has been more of a depth player throughout his career.
For the first time in a long time, the Raiders have depth along the offensive line, and there should be some solid battles during training camp. Former third-round pick Brandon Parker is also trying to keep his spot on the roster, so I would expect the two of them to battle it out for the OT3 spot all summer long.