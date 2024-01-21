4 Raiders the team should look to extend this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong roster going into the 2024 offseason, and they should look to extend these three players over the next few months.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to like about their roster going into the 2024 offseason. This past Friday, the team made the move to bring back Antonio Pierce as their head coach for the 2024 NFL season, yet we still do not know what the general manager position will look like as of now.
It is likely that Champ Kelly returns in the role after holding the interim title, and there are some rumors that Ed Dobbs could be in the mix as well. Whoever takes over will have the task of building this roster up for long-term success, and based on last season, some 2025 pending free agents should be extended this offseason.
Here, we look at four key Raiders that the team could look to extend over the next few months.
4. Trevon Moehrig
We start in the defensive backfield, as Trevon Moehrig took a big step forward in Year 3 this past season. Moehrig was outstanding as a rookie back in 2021, but with a new defensive coordinator in 2022, he struggled a bit, and some felt the team could move on from him after his contract was up.
The arrival of Marcus Epps was a godsend for Moehrig, as he returned to his rookie form, and should be look at as a key for this Raiders secondary moving forward. Epps is also entering free agency in 2025, and the team could look to extend him as well, but for now, the focus should be on Moehrig.