4 Raiders the team should look to extend this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong roster going into the 2024 offseason, and they should look to extend these three players over the next few months.
By Brad Weiss
3. Nate Hobbs
Staying with the Raiders secondary, another young player to keep an eye on this offseason is slot cornerback Nate Hobbs. Like Moehrig, it has been an up-and-down career for Hobbs, as he was so good during his rookie season, and then stumbled a bit in 2022.
However, now that he is fully ingrained in Patrick Graham's defense, he is back to being a playmaker, and someone who should be in the Raiders future plans. Hobbs has shown himself to be an elite cornerback at times, and with the Raiders having so many changes in their defensive backfield over the years, consistency is key going forward.
This offseason, Las Vegas is going to have to make a decision on Amik Robertson, as he is entering free agency after a solid season in 2023. The goal should be to try and keep this young secondary in place for the next few seasons, and while they could work on a deal for Hobbs next offseason, getting him under contract for the long haul could be a priority for the new regime in Las Vegas.
If he continues to progress, he could end up being one of the better slot cornerbacks in the league.