4 Raiders the team should look to extend this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong roster going into the 2024 offseason, and they should look to extend these three players over the next few months.
By Brad Weiss
2. Divine Deablo
The Raiders figured to have some issues at the linebacker spot in 2023, as the team brought in Robert Spillane in free agency and had question marks going in. However, Robert Spillane ended up being a key free agency signing for the Silver and Black, and is another guy the team could extend this offseason if they wanted to.
Spillane was outstanding at times, and proved to be a key in the middle of the Raiders defense, but it was Divine Deablo who took the biggest step forward in 2023. Many felt that Deablo had the pure talent to be a three-down linebacker at the next level, and going into his fourth season, he will be counted on to continue to move in the right direction.
The coaching staff loves Deablo, as shown by them giving him the green dot this offseason, and his play on the field really improved in 2023. Deablo is a tackling machine, and coming off a season-ending injury in 2022, the hope was that he could stay healthy and be a dominant force on a defense with major question marks.
Deablo did all of that and more, proving to be a young linebacker that the Raiders can build that position group around. Only 26-years old next season, Deablo is fresh off his first 100-tackle season of his career, and I believe he is just getting started.