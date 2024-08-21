Raiders fans are going to love this Gardner Minshew shirt
Gardner Minshew was just named the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, beating out Aidan O'Connell for the gig.
Minshew signed a two-year, $25-million deal with Las Vegas in the offseason, leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
The signal caller became an absolute folk hero in Jacksonville early in his career, with Minshewmania being a story for nearly two years.
Minshew is a bit of a gamer. It's not like his stats jump off the page, but every team he's ever been on has loved him. The dude is a leader - and that's a massive part of being a quarterback.
Plus, it doesn't hurt that he's got an arm like Uncle Rico - which is where BreakingT comes in. Check out their latest design below.
Gardner Minshew: Over Them Mountains Las Vegas by BreakingT ($34)
- Officially licensed by the National Football League Players Association
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies
- Designed and printed in the USA
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $34 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.