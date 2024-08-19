Raiders fans are turning on Luke Getsy after just two preseason games
When the Raiders hired Luke Getsy to be their new offensive coordinator this offseason, the move was met with a healthy amount of apathy. To his credit, he does have an established track record of putting together good running teams, but that's ... about it. His time running the Bears' offense wasn't particularly impressive, and it doesn't help that he seems to be a founding member of the Aaron Rodgers Made Me Look Good club.
But maybe things would be different with the Raiders! They have a bunch of tight ends, and Luke Getsy loves using tight ends. Maybe the key to unlocking all the potential in Getsy's offense is having a Notre Dame tight end drafted 35th overall, and not a Notre Dame tight end taken somewhere way down the board, like 43rd. Maybe Raiders fans could find it within themselves to stay optimistic through the preseason.
[Narrator]: They couldn't.
Raiders fans have had enough of Luke Getsy already
As is the case with all arguments, I only need one tweet to prove my point. "Anecdotal evidence" is just legalese nonsense. Like all Vegas weddings, the honeymoon period turned out to be exceptionally short.
I simply wouldn't get this mad about anything on the internet, but that's a bigger debate for another time. I also simply wouldn't get this mad about how a preseason offense looks, but I also don't have an emotional investment in Luke Getsy's ideas, so that's easy for me to say.
And this isn't just your standard, run-of-the-mill preseason anger, either. These tweets look pulled straight from mid-October; usually the "who's calling plays?" routine comes along in, like, Week 6. The internet loves nothing more getting mad about zone reads – this has us on track for anonymous reports of locker room discontent by Halloween.
If anything, it's great news for Gardner Minshew: now he gets to blame everything on Getsy from the jump. He just needs a capable coordinator! We could never expect him to be good in a Mickey Mouse offense. Being an offensive coordinator sure seems like a ton of fun.