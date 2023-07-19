Las Vegas Raiders: Fans should brace for what could be another rocky season
The Las Vegas Raiders have some elite talent on their roster, but with so much change, and so many questions, the 2023 season could end up being a rocky one.
By Brad Weiss
After making the playoffs during the 2021 NFL season, the arrow certainly seemed to be pointing up for the Las Vegas Raiders franchise. They had overcome so much during that 2021 campaign to win their last four games down the stretch and punch their second ticket to the playoffs since the 2002 NFL season.
With interim head coach Rich Bissacia at the helm, the team seemed to gel, and were playing an inspired brand of football. Then, the carpet was pulled out as soon as the season ended, with the Raiders franchise turning to two members of the New England Patriots to try and take the team to the next level.
The arrivals of Dave Ziegler as general manager, and Josh McDaniels as head coach was supposed to be the two moves that put the franchise over the top. The Patriots had been the gold standard in the NFL for so long, and both men were considered huge parts of what went right in New England.
Since arriving, however, the Raiders franchise has been turned upside down, and has more questions than answers going into their season season at the helm.