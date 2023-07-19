Las Vegas Raiders: Fans should brace for what could be another rocky season
The Las Vegas Raiders have some elite talent on their roster, but with so much change, and so many questions, the 2023 season could end up being a rocky one.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders moved on from some key players this offseason
Since arriving in Las Vegas, Ziegler and his staff have gone out of their way to reshape the roster the way they want, and rightfully so. The Raiders have been consistently bad across the last 20 seasons, and while the 2016 and 2021 seasons brought playoff berths, their chances of winning were slim to none in the postseason.
This offseason, Ziegler made some huge moves with the roster, trading away Darren Waller to the New York Giants, and releasing long-time quarterback Derek Carr. News recently stated that Waller's availability was a key reason for him being sent to New York, while the marriage between Carr and McDaniels was a rocky one from the start.
These were big moves when it came to the roster, as Waller had just signed a new deal, and Carr was one of the more prolific quarterbacks in team history. Replacing both men could prove troublesome in 2023, as Jimmy Garoppolo must stay healthy to be productive, and a rookie with two veterans behind him will man the tight end spot.
If the Raiders get mediocre play from their quarterback and tight ends, it could be a long season on offense.