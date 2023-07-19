Las Vegas Raiders: Fans should brace for what could be another rocky season
The Las Vegas Raiders have some elite talent on their roster, but with so much change, and so many questions, the 2023 season could end up being a rocky one.
By Brad Weiss
Will the defense step up to be actually competitive?
The Raiders made some big moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason as well, adding Tyree Wilson with the first ever Day 1 pick of the Ziegler Era. He is a terrific pass rusher from Texas Tech, and teaming with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, could give the Raiders an elite trio coming off the edge.
Linebacker is a bit thin, but the Raiders are hoping for a big season from Divine Deablo, and for Robert Spillane to produce like he did in Pittsburgh last season. In the secondary, many new faces were added in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, and a giant leap forward is going to be needed if the Raiders hope to keep pace in what should be a loaded AFC West this season.
Overall, the defense could be better, but if it is close to the way it was last year, or even only a little better, it is going to be a struggle to get stops.
All of these questions have to be answered in a positive way if the Raiders hope to shake off a terrible six-win season a year ago. The truth is, another six-win season would either put McDaniels on the hot seat, or see him fired for the second time during his second season as a head coach, and either scenario would mean the Raiders could be in trouble for more than just the 2023 season.