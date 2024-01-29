Raiders Fans: Win Instant $200 Bonus Fading the Chiefs vs. Niners!
Bet $5 against the Chiefs, win $200 in bonus bets!
Most Raiders fans would love to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stumble in the Super Bowl so we can avoid an offseason of gloating.
And you can cash in on fading the Chiefs thanks to DraftKings – even if they win!
Keep reading to learn how you can unlock your guaranteed $200 bonus today.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
Here’s how you can access your bonus:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Niners vs. Chiefs
That’s it! It doesn’t even matter if you bet on the Niners to win, cover the spread or bet on a player prop.
As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll become an instant winner!
That means you can immediately start placing your best bets on the big game before the odds move.
But let’s first make sure you know how to get started.
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds to Win Super Bowl 58
The Niners are 1-point favorites with -118 moneyline odds to beat the Chiefs at DraftKings.
But you don’t have to bet on the spread or the moneyline if you don’t like those odds! You could also bet on over/under 47.5 points, player props, touchdown scorers and more.
Click on ‘NFL’ to find the odds on the big game, then click on Niners vs. Chiefs to reveal all of the related betting lines.
It’s up to you to decide what to bet on first, but just make sure you put at least $5 on it to trigger your bonus win.
Don’t miss out on the biggest guaranteed bonus in sports betting. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook is only available in select states with legal sports betting.