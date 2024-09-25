Raiders fans may have found who Antonio Pierce's 'business decision' comment was for
The Raiders have been in free fall since Sunday's rough home opener loss to the Panthers, a loss that Antonio Pierce didn't hold back about in his postgame presser. While discussing the (large lack of) effort in the Raiders' Week 3 performance, Pierce made headlines when he told reporters that he thought some players made 'business decisions' in the second half, and that the team would be making some business decisions of their own this week.
Ever since that exact moment, Raiders Twitter has been on the case. Everyone cracked open the All-22 in hopes of being the one who figured out who Pierce was talking about. Surely the tape would show exactly who made said business decisions, they thought, and it'd be easy to simply watch it back and figure it out. Turns out they may have been right? It didn't take long for guesses/screengrabs to start showing up, and there seems to be a consensus among Raiders fans that they've found their guy. Teamwork truly does make the dream work.
Pierce's postgame comments may have been directed at Raiders CB Jack Jones
I'm not going to sit here and agree with them, because I sorta think Pierce was talking about more than one player, or just speaking generally about the team's effort in a blowout loss. All that being said, yeah, the tape isn't particularly kind to Jones here. No one who's ever watched tape on Twitter knows exactly who has what assignment (and if they say otherwise they're probably lying), but it is admittedly hard to ignore Jones letting a running back stroll right on by.
Jones actually defended himself on Twitter (nice!) but then deleted said tweets quickly after (aw). Whether you do or do not want to read into what deleting tweets means is a personal decision that I want no part of. I'm just the messenger.
So, it may be Jones. It could also be someone else. It could also be Jones and someone else – the Raiders were just that bad on Sunday. Pierce did promise to make business decisions of his own, so I imagine we get a clearer sense of who's in trouble in the coming days. But if we don't, there's always Twitter sleuthing.