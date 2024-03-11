Raiders fans and media react to Christian Wilkins' massive deal
What a huge signing!
The Las Vegas Raiders swung for the fences at the start of free agency by inking Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal worth $110 million. There were reports that the Raiders were interested in prying Chris Jones away from the Chiefs but after Jones opted to remain in KC, the Raiders had to move to Plan B. That plan was to nab Wilkins in free agency and the deal is done.
Pairing Wilkins and Maxx Crosby for the next several years gives the Raiders one of the most lethal pass rushes in the NFL and fans can't wait to see this duo terrorize opposing offenses.
How are Raiders fans and the media handling the Christian Wilkins news?
Wilkins' former teammate in Miami chimed in, noting that Wilkins and Crosby are going to "go CRAZY" in 2024. He's probably right!
This is going to be a terrifying pass rushing duo!
Wilkins took the best deal possible and now will join a team that's starving for some wins.
I really hope this is how it goes down.
It feels as though Wilkins and Antonio Pierce are going to get along swimmingly.
Oh man, yeah imagine if Tyree Wilson develops into the kind of player the Raiders expected him to be. This pass rush is going to be scary with just Crosby and Wilkins but if Wilson figures it out too, watch out offenses!
The Raiders need to build the best possible defense they can if they want to slow down the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in those divisional games. Adding one of the best pass rushers on the market is a great way to ensure those two quarterbacks (as well as the other quarterbacks on their schedule) have a miserable time each week.