Raiders fans should laugh at Bo Nix's accuracy struggles early in NFL career
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders have far from the best quarterback situation in the league, as Gardner Minshew is thoroughly average and Aidan O'Connell is likely nothing more than a high-end backup. However, the Denver Broncos may have an even more precarious look if first-round pick Bo Nix ends up struggling.
Nix, a player thought by many to be a Day 2 talent, was selected 12th overall by Denver after Sean Payton fell in love with his accuracy, experience, and command of the Oregon offense. While he is just two games into his pro career, the results have been tough for the Broncos and great for the Raiders.
Denver is 0-2, with Nix throwing zero touchdowns and four interceptions in his first two games. While rookies are inevitably going to struggle out of the gate, Nix has been so bad in an area that was supposed to be a strength of his that Las Vegas could be thrilled with the early results.
On throws of more than 10 yards through the air, Nix has completed just five of his 24 passes while being picked off four times. More quarterback instability in Denver could help the Raiders' chances of clawing back to the playoffs.
Raiders fans should love Broncos' Bo Nix struggling with accuracy
The Raiders have far from an elite defense, but their tape in the first few weeks should fill them with confidence that they can rattle Nix. With Denver still very much a work in progress on the offensive line, Maxx Crosby should have no problem teeing off against a very beatable line if Nix holds on to the ball.
The Raiders will get their first shot at Nix and Denver in Week 5 on the road before welcoming them to Vegas in Week 12. It is unlikely that wholesale offensive changes will be implemented in that time, making this a perfect opportunity to capitalize for a hungry Raiders defense.
The Raiders would gladly take another Broncos quarterback goof, as it may be the only way for them to consistently compete for division titles in the next few years. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren't going anywhere, and Jim Harbaugh has Justin Herbert and the Chargers operating at an efficient clip.
Considering that the whole selling point of Nix in the draft was his impeccable accuracy, the Broncos are dealing with some very concerning developments. Nix will likely improve from here, but the Broncos are currently going through some serious growing pains.