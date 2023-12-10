Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football: Start or Sit in 2023 Week 14
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against Minnesota in Week 14, and here is our fantasy football outlook for the Silver and Black on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders exit their bye week with a home game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. For the Silver and Black, this is the biggest game of their 2023 NFL season, as they have lost two straight and are in danger of being technically eliminated from playoff contention in a wide-open AFC this season.
Going into this game, the Raiders have plenty of question marks, but one question that was answered on Friday was the status of star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be ready to go out of the bye week, and that could spell some serious trouble for Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
While a win on the field is paramount for the Raiders, in terms of fantasy football, the season is winding down, and this week could make or break your playoff aspirations. Here, we look at what you should do if you have some Raiders on your roster as you look to clinch a spot in the postseason.
Raiders fantasy football: Who to start Week 14
In Week 14, I would go with the usual suspects for the Raiders, as Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs should be must-starts in any league format. While the Vikings are strong against the run, Jacobs is going to get his carries, and targets in the passing game, so I would expect him to have over 100 yards from scrimmage, and possibly a score.
Adams is likely to draw Byron Murphy Jr. on Sunday, and while Murphy is a solid cornerback, Adams is likely to have his way against him. While Adams is a must-start, keep your eye on Jakobi Meyers in this one, as he could find the end zone as a flex player for your fantasy team in tihs matchup.
Raiders fantasy football: Who to sit Week 14
While Joshua Dobbs has struggled as of late, I would avoid starting the Raiders D/ST on Sunday. Justin Jefferson is slated to return for the Vikings in this one, and you have to think he could go off against a Raiders secondary that has struggled to play consistent football all season long.
Also, sit Aidan O'Connell even in two-quarterback leagues, as the Vikings defense could be all over him with left tackle Kolton Miller being out in Week 14. The Vikings are likely to notch a few sacks, a probably a few turnovers, so O'Connell should be firmly planted on your bench.