Have the Las Vegas Raiders finally fixed their secondary?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 offseason needing to revamp the secondary, and according to the experts, they did just that.
In what seems to be a recurring theme, the Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 offseason looking to improve their defensive backfield. The Silver and Black have struggled against the pass in recent seasons, and playing in an AFC West loaded with quarterback talent, changes needed to be made immediately.
Some key players were allowed to walk, including Rock Ya-Sin and Duron Harmon, but strong veterans were added, especially at cornerback. Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. are both solid NFL players, and should bolster the cornerback room with ability, and their veteran presence.
At safety, Marcus Epps was a huge signing, as he was a key member of the Philadelphia Eagles defense last season. That defense was one of the best in the NFL, and keys the team making it all the way to the Super Bowl.
In the NFL Draft, the Raiders added Jakorian Bennett and Christopher Smith II to the fold, two players that could be long-term starters for the franchise moving forward. Overall, the talent is there to finally turn this thing around, and the moves by Dave Ziegler have not gone unnoticed.
Recently, Pro Football Focus put out a list of the teams that improved their secondary the most during the 2023 offseason, and the Raiders were listed.
Raiders focusing on improving entire defense in 2023
Las Vegas did not stop at the defensive backfield this offseason, as they revamped the defensive line as well, including using the No. 7 overall pick on a defensive end. The Silver and Black also added defensive tackle help in Byron Young at pick No. 70 overall, while also using their seventh-round 2023 selection on Nesta Jade Silvera.
Jordan Willis and John Jenkins were added via free agency, while former first-round pick, Jerry Tillery re-signed with the team.
The biggest issue now, going into the summer months, is the depth at the linebacker positions. Robert Spillane was a solid get in free agency, and Amari Burney could see the field as a rookie sixth-round pick, but overall, the expectation is that we will see some more new faces added to the group before workouts start.