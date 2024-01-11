Las Vegas Raiders finally do not need a complete roster rebuild
Going into the 2024 NFL season, there is a lot to like about the Las Vegas Raiders roster on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 offseason has already started for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they were eliminated from playoff contention back in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. For the Silver and Black, the 2023 season was a roller coaster ride, but in the end, they played solid football across the last nine weeks, posting a 5-4 record, and beating all three AFC West foes.
There were a lot of reasons for the team's success in the second half of the season. Firing Josh McDaniels was the right move by team owner Mark Davis, and inserting Antonio Pierce as interim head coach was a stroke of genius. The team played incredibly hard for Pierce, and in the end, he won over the fan base, and the locker room.
Going into the offseason, Davis now has to decide what to do at both general manager, and head coach. There will be many interviews over the next few weeks, but he is going to want to get his people in place so that they can begin to formulate a plan for the offseason.
Luckily for whoever takes over, this franchise is finally not in a position where they need a complete overhaul of the roster. There is elite talent on both sides of the ball, some great contracts on the books, as well as players ready to take another step forward in 2024.