Las Vegas Raiders finally do not need a complete roster rebuild
Going into the 2024 NFL season, there is a lot to like about the Las Vegas Raiders roster on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Offense
The question mark at quarterback is a big one going into next season, as many feel that Aidan O'Connell should not be the starter going forward. However, if you look at what he did as a rookie this past season, only first-round pick CJ Stroud performed better, and you could say that he grew in the position in a big way down the stretch of the season.
Running back is another question mark, as Josh Jacobs is once again entering a free agency offseason. Zamir White did a strong job at the position when he was inserted into the starting lineup, and based on his size and strength, there is no reason why he cannot be a feature back at the NFL level.
This past season, the offensive line was once again solid, led by left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed a few games due to injury. Still, Dylan Parham returns in 2024, as does Miller, while decisions will have to be made at one of the guard spots, right tackle, and whether or not to bring back Andre James in free agency.
In terms of weapons on the outside, Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams are one of the best combinations at the position in sports, and Tre Tucker grew at the position down the stretch as well. Michael Mayer showed flashes as a rookie, so overall, the offense only has a few holes to fill this offseason to be one of the better units in the league next season.