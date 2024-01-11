Las Vegas Raiders finally do not need a complete roster rebuild
Going into the 2024 NFL season, there is a lot to like about the Las Vegas Raiders roster on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Defense and Special Teams
The defense is where it gets exciting, as Maxx Crosby will return in 2024, and he is widely regarded as possibly the best defensive player in the league. Tyree Wilson played well towards the end of the season along the defensive line, especially when he was kicked inside, while the Raiders secondary grew in a big way as well.
The arrival of Marcus Epps really helped along Trevon Moehrig, who shook off a tough sophomore season to post his best year as a pro. The arrival of Jack Jones at cornerback really bolstered the unit, and after a second strong season in a row, the team may decide to bring back Amik Robertson for another go-around.
Then there are the players who really improved in 2023, like Divine Deablo and Malcolm Koonce. These are going to be foundational pieces for the Raiders moving forward, and after leading the Raiders in tackles in 2023, Robert Spillane will return for a second season in 2024 as the leader of that level of the defense.
Special teams is locked in for 2024 as well, with Daniel Carlson being one of the best kickers in the game, and AJ Cole arguably the best punter out there. Overall, this is a roster that is ready to win ten-plus games next season, and whoever does come in as general manager will have a strong slate to start with.