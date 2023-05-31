Are the Las Vegas Raiders finally strong along the offensive and defensive lines?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled along the offensive and defensive lines in recent years, but could that finally be a thing of the past?
The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders were one of the more disappointing teams in football, as some experts predicted them to possibly make a deep run in the playoffs. What ensued was a season to forget in Josh McDaniels's first as head coach, and after only six wins, changes came in a big way this offseason.
However, the 2023 offseason has also brought good change, and with that, there is reason to believe the Raiders could be a better team than most expect them to be this season. They have turned their attention to fixing some of the deficiencies that have plagued the franchise for years, including up front along both the offensive and defensive lines.
Recently, both offensive tackles were ranked in the top-32 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, and Hondo Carpenter from Sports Illustrated loves what he saw from the defensive line during OTAs. Overall, both groups have a chance to shock the NFL landscape in 2023, and that should help the Raiders win more games than expected.
Only time will tell, but general manager Dave Ziegler did a nice job focusing on these two areas so far in the 2023 offseason,.