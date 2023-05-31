Are the Las Vegas Raiders finally strong along the offensive and defensive lines?
By Brad Weiss
Raiders used multiple early 2023 NFL Draft picks on the defensive line
Defensive line was definitely in play when the Raiders first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft came up, as both Jalen Carter and Tyree Wilson were still available. Considered top-5 defensive players in this draft class, both players were seen as welcome selections for the Raiders, though Carter filled a more immediate need at defensive tackle.
In the end, issues off the field caused Carter to fall on Day 1, and instead, the Raiders selected Wilson, a dominating edge rusher from Texas Tech. As a rookie, Wilson joins a position group headlined by a superstar in Maxx Crosby, and a former All-Pro in Chandler Jones, so he will get a chance to learn behind two proven players at the NFL level.
On Day 2, the Raiders once again went defensive line, this time picking a defensive tackle in Byron Young from Alabama. Young joins a position group that was definitely targeted by Ziegler and his staff this offseason, as they brought back Jerry Tillery in free agency, and then signed John Jenkins from t he Miami Dolphins.
Ziegler used a seventh-round pick on defensive tackle as well, selecting Nesta Jade Silvera from Arizona State. With Bilal Nichols returning on the inside, and Jordan Willis joining on the edge in free agency, the group is loaded, and should present offenses with much more pressure in 2023.