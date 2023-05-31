Are the Las Vegas Raiders finally strong along the offensive and defensive lines?
By Brad Weiss
Getting Alex Bars and Jermaine Eluemunor to return was huge for the Raiders OL
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the first selection for Ziegler in his first go-around did not come until the third round, where he selected Dylan Parham from Memphis. What a selection that turned out to be, as Parham was a starter as a rookie, and will be a cornerstone player for the Raiders at offensive guard for years to come.
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, offensive guard was once again seen as a need, though Las Vegas decided to bolster the offensive line by bringing back familiar faces. Jermaine Eluemunor had a breakout season at offensive tackle in 2022, and Alex Bars started 14 games for the Raiders last season, so bringing both men back was a smart move by Ziegler.
Bars will be in a fight with Netane Muti for the starting job opposite Parham, but the list does not end there.
Though the team added no offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft, they brought in two undrafted rookies that could fight for a spot on the 53-man roster in Dalton Wagner and McClendon Curtis. In recent weeks, Ziegler and his staff added Greg Van Roten to the mix via free agency, so expect a ton of competition this summer for the starting guard spot .