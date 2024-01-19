Raiders former DE Chandler Jones McDaniels rap is a must-see
Former Las Vegas Raiders defense end Chandler Jones took to X to post his latest rap song, and it is a must-see.
By Brad Weiss
After being named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels did everything he could to turn the franchise into Patriots East. McDaniels' hope was that he could bring the kind of success he enjoyed in New England to the desert, but in the end, he lasted only 1.5 years at the helm of the roster.
One of the men he brought over from New England was defensive end Chandler Jones, a former All-Pro player who was expected to come in and help Maxx Crosby coming off the edge. Jones started his career in New England before thriving with the Arizona Cardinals, so there was huge expectations when he joined the Silver and Black.
However, outside of his pick-six of Jakobi Meyers to lead the Raiders to a victory over the Patriots during the 2022 season, his run with the franchise was a bust. Jones would play only one season in the Silver and Black before a series of posts on social media ended his tenure going into Year 2.
Now, Jones has taken to social media often, and while I won't get into the mental health of other individuals, some of the posts have been downright concerning. Recently, Jones has taken to rapping, and his recent song goes right after Josh McDaniels and the Raiders franchise.
Posted on X (formerly Twitter), Jones simply stated 'McDaniels,' and you can hear the song below.
Raiders defense took a big step forward without Jones in 2023
Without Jones in the lineup this season, the Raiders defense took a major step forward, and helped carry the team when the offense struggled in 2023. Crosby did get help coming off the edge, but it was not from Jones, as Malcolm Koonce notched eight sacks in a breakout season.
Tyree Wilson seemed to get better down the stretch, and the presence of help along the interior, led by Adam Butler, turned the Raiders defensive line into a powerful unit. Going into 2024, not only is Jones gone, but so is the man he rapped about, McDaniels, as he was fired on Halloween after an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions.
Maybe there is a future of Jones in rap, but it is pretty clear that his days as a defensive end in the NFL are likely over.