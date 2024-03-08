3 former Las Vegas Raiders players we’d like to see return in 2024
There are many former Las Vegas Raiders available in free agency this offseason, and here are three we would like to see back.
By Brad Weiss
It is shaping up to be an interesting offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they look to navigate free agency and the NFL Draft with a new general manager in place. Tom Telesco takes over after years with the Chargers franchise, one that saw him have plenty of big-time signings and draft selections in his 11 years at the helm.
Now, he will be tasked with turning the Raiders into a long-term winner, something that has eluded the two previous regimes. In order for the Raiders to go from a perennial loser to a playoff contender, changes are coming with the roster, including in this year's free agency cycle.
Looking at the list of pending free agents around the NFL according to Spotrac, here are three former Raiders we would like to see back in the Silver and Black.
3 former Las Vegas Raiders players we’d like to see return in 2024
John Simpson
Changes are likely coming to the Raiders offensive line this offseason, as multiple starters are slated to hit free agency. That could leave a big hole along the interior as starting center Andre James and starting offensive guard Greg Van Roten are a couple of those aforementioned starters.
One former Raider the team could look to bring back for depth, or as a possible starter is John Simpson, a former draft pick of the franchise out of Clemson. He worked his way up to a starting role in Baltimore last season, and could test the free agency waters this year.
Yannick Ngakoue
One area of strength for the Raiders is defensive end, where they have the best in the game in Maxx Crosby, and saw the rise of Malcolm Koonce last season. However, Yannick Ngakoue could be a final piece of the puzzle at the position group, and he played well in his only season with the Raiders a few years back.
This would also allow the Raiders to keep Tyree Wilson inside this season, bolstering one of the weakest areas of the roster in the process.
Keisean Nixon
This would be a no-brainer, as Keisean Nixon has gone on to be one of the best special teams players in the NFL since leaving the Raiders franchise. Back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections will make him a hot commodity in free agency this offseason, and the Raiders have to at least spin the tires on him.
A cornerback as well, Nixon is someone who could help the Raiders in multiple areas if he makes his way back to the Silver and Black.