Las Vegas Raiders franchise may land Tom Brady after all
By Brad Weiss
For years, the Las Vegas Raiders franchise had been linked to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a name that many in Raider Nation hoped would eventually put on the Silver and Black. It seemed like every offseason for years he was rumored to be coming into supplant Derek Carr, who was released by the team this offseason after nine seasons as the starting quarterback.
With Carr gone, rumors circulated even this offseason that Brady could come to Las Vegas, even after the future Hall of Famer announced his retirement. His relationship with team owner Mark Davis is well documented, and he even owns a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA team that Davis currently owns as well.
Though still retired, and with no plans to play football again, the Brady to the Raiders rumors are still out there. While his playing days may be over, Brady coming to the Raiders is not dead news, at least not according to recent rumors out there.
Could Tom Brady land with the Raiders in retirement?
According to ESPN, Brady is in talks to become a limited partner with the Raiders, an investment that won't include any say over football operations. This will be Brady's second dealing with Davis, and though not directly involved with the day-to-day football operations, having him as a limited partner would be a draw in Las Vegas, nonetheless.
Over the past few years, Brady has been in talks to potential own a stake in an NFL team, as he was rumored to be interested in landing with the Miami Dolphins. Those talks never worked out, but the reality of he teaming up with Davis in Las Vegas is picking up steam, and a deal between the two makes a lot of sense.
Brady to the Raiders seems to be the story that will not die, and while him playing for the Silver and Black seemed like a longshot for years, this deal may just get done.