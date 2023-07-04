Who has led the Raiders franchise in rushing each season since 2000?
Looking back after the season Josh Jacobs had in 2022, here is a look at each running back to lead the Raiders in rushing yards since 2000.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders saw their star running back Josh Jacobs dominate the NFL landscape last season, leading the league in both rushing and all-purpose yards. For a guy expected to be an afterthought going into the season, it was clear he was going to be the focal point of the offense, and he responded with a career-year.
For Jacobs, what becomes of the 2023 season is unknown, as he has yet to sign his franchise tag, and is looking for a long-term commitment from the Raiders. There are some veterans behind him, and a second-year back in Zamir White, but Jacobs must return if the Raiders want to execute the run game like they did a season ago.
After Jacobs led the NFL in rushing, we take a look at who led the Raiders in rushing every season during the current century.
Who has led the Las Vegas Raiders in rushing in a season this century?
2000: Tyrone Wheatley (1,049)
2001: Charlie Garner (839)
2002: Charlie Garner (962)
2003: Tyrone Wheatley (678)
2004: Amos Zereoue (425)
2005: LaMont Jordan (1,025)
2006: Justin Fargas (659)
2007: Justin Fargas (1,009)
2008: Justin Fargas (853)
2009: Michael Bush (589)
2010: Darren McFadden (1,157)
2011: Michael Bush (977)
2012: Darren McFadden (707)
2013: Rashad Jennings (733)
2014: Darren McFadden (534)
2015: Latavius Murray (1,066)
2016: Latvius Murray (788)
2017: Marshwn Lynch (891)
2018: Doug Martin (723)
2019: Josh Jacobs (1,150)
2020: Josh Jacobs (1,065)
2021: Josh Jacobs (872)
2022: Josh Jacobs (1,653)
Jacobs not only led the Raiders in rushing last season, but he led the entire NFL, something that had not been done by a Raiders running back since Marcus Allen back in 1985. Across the last 22 seasons, it is clear the Raiders have had their fair share of backs to carry the load, but none has done it better than Jacobs.
That is why it is so important that the Raiders get a deal done with Jacobs this offseason. On this pace, Jacobs would become an all-time great in terms of the franchise, and if the team hopes to have success in 2023, they need their star running back carrying the load once again.
*Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference