Raiders free agency: 3 players Las Vegas could look to still bring back
By Brad Weiss
It has been a whirlwind free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they lost a key piece in running back Josh Jacobs, but also did a strong job in bolstering their defensive line. By adding Christian Wilkins in free agency, and bringing back John Jenkins and Adam Butler, the Raiders have more than enough talent needed to compete in the AFC West upfront along the defensive line.
Las Vegas went into this year's free agency frenzy with 17 pending free agents, and they have brought back only Jenkins and Butler. They have lost Jacobs, as well as a strong cornerback in Amik Robertson, but overall, it looks like first-year general manager Tom Telesco is trying to revamp this roster his own way.
There are still seven remaining free agents to go, including guys they released in Hunter Renfrow and Brian Hoyer. However, looking at the players that are still available to bring back, there are a few who could still help this team moving forward.
With that said, here are three pending Raiders free agents the team could look to bring back in 2024.