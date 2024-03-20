Raiders free agency: 3 players Las Vegas could look to still bring back
By Brad Weiss
3. Curtis Bolton, Linebacker
We start out with linebacker Curtis Bolton, who could come back on a deal that would bring some depth to the linebacker group. Last season, we saw great growth from Divine Deablo, and the free agent signing of Robert Spillane proved to be a great one for the Silver and Black.
Bolton made a few stops before landing in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL season, and has played sparingly for the Raiders in that time. He is not going to come back and earn a starting job next season, but he knows Patrick Graham's defense, and has appeared in 23 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons.
2. Deandre Carter, Special Teams
One player that Telesco is familiar with is Deandre Carter, who came to the Raiders as a special teams specialist this past season. Carter spent time with Telesco with the Chargers franchise, spending the 2022 NFL season with Los Angeles.
Carter had a reputation of being a playmaker at wide receiver and on special teams, but that did not pan out quite the way the Raiders were hoping in 2023. Telesco has signed him before, and it would not be shocking if he did so again this offseason.