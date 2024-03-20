Raiders free agency: 3 players Las Vegas could look to still bring back
By Brad Weiss
1. Greg Van Roten, Offensive Lineman
We close with the offensive line, as the Raiders are still looking to fill two starting voids from last season. Their starting right tackle, Jermaine Eluemunor has already found a new home with the New York Giants, but starting offensive guard Greg Van Roten is still available as we inch towards the 2024 NFL Draft.
Van Roten played a key role for the Raiders last season, earning the starting job and starting all 17 games for the Silver and Black. He had some bad moments, but even if the Raiders do not decide to bring him back as a starter, he would still be a very capable backup if either Dylan Parham gets injured, or Andre James gets hurt and has to move off his center position.
The veteran is up there in age, but we have seen some aging offensive linemen come back on new deals already this offseason. Pierce also kept Van Roten in the starting lineup after taking over as head coach, so there is familiarity and trust there, making Van Roten a possible re-signing as we get closer to April.