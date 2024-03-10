Raiders Free Agency: Defensive FAs 25-or-under Las Vegas must target
The Las Vegas Raiders have big needs on defense this offseason, and these young free agents should be on their radar.
By Nick Popio
As the new free agency season begins, the Raiders will have big decisions to make on the defensive side of the ball. They have needs on all three levels, and the biggest of those needs may be the defensive tackle spot.
Besides adding at least one of those impact players to their interior of the defensive line, Las Vegas also needs depth at linebacker, and another starting cornerback. The cornerbacks are sparse, but the remaining talent available brings one of the most coveted free agency classes in recent memory.
3 defenders 25-or-younger who could become Raiders
1. Buffalo Bills LB Tyrel Dodson, 25
With Matt Milano injured, Dodson stepped in and played well. He ranked first for all free agent linebackers with the highest grade possible. He's only six foot but is still just 25 years old. He would be a upgrade over the backups already on the roster and can be depended upon to start when needed.
Dodson has played in all four years of his career without missing loads of time compared to most others who play the ruthless position of linebacker. Plus he is coming off his prime year in Buffalo with nine starts and could probably be had for a reasonably cheap price. Spotrac.com is estimating his value to be around five million per year, which is affordable and reasonable for Tom Telesco.