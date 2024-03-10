Raiders Free Agency: Defensive FAs 25-or-under Las Vegas must target
The Las Vegas Raiders have big needs on defense this offseason, and these young free agents should be on their radar.
By Nick Popio
2. New York Giants S Xavier McKinney, 24
The Raiders don't really have a desperate need at safety, but Xavier McKinney could be relatively cheap for how young he is and compared to other positions like quarterback, offensive tackle or defensive end. Marcus Epps makes six million a year and pairing him with McKinney for around 11 million per is not that bad of an idea.
The issue here is that signing McKinney would put Trevon Moehrig to a possible depth role entering Year 4.
McKinney wants to re-sign with New York, but he also wants it at the right price, so getting him at a bargain might be unimaginable. He's a sure tackler who is highly thought of because of his consistent play.
Geno Stone would be a second option from Baltimore. He was second in the NFL in interceptions in 2023 as a primary backup. It was his breakout campaign that will raise his asking price if he doesn't go back to Baltimore.